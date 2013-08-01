Rohde & Schwarz to showcase headend solution at IBC 2013

At IBC 2013 in Amsterdam, Rohde & Schwarz will highlight the recently introduced R&S AVHE100 headend solution, which has been enhanced to handle multiple multiplexes on a single R&S AVS100 processing platform.

Now only one device is needed to generate multiple physical layer pipes (PLPs) for the DVB-T2 standard. For network operators, Rohde & Schwarz offers the R&S AVG050 gateway with integrated satellite receiver. The extremely compact gateway includes a DVB-S/DVB-S2 demodulator that can receive and decrypt incoming transport streams from a satellite.

The company also will highlight its recently launched R&S BTC broadcast test center. This platform provides developers of consumer electronics equipment with a complete testing environment for nearly all audio, video and multimedia applications.

Manufacturers of professional satellite equipment, network operators, rental companies, regulatory authorities, and the A&D industry will also benefit from this scalable test solution. The RF reference signal generator generates signals for all global international TV and radio standards and includes the latest transmission simulations.

