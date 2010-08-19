Rohde & Schwarz to feature new DVMS4 monitoring system, DVB-T2 projects

Rohde & Schwarz will make the IBC debut of its DVMS4 monitoring system at IBC2010 in Amsterdam Sept. 10-14.

The R&S DVMS4 simultaneously monitors the RF and transport stream characteristics of up to four digital signals in one height unit, thus making it well suited for sites with multiple transmitters.

The R&S DVMS4 detects all relevant errors, saving network operators the necessity of investing in other monitoring equipment. Rohde & Schwarz also offers the R&S DVMS1 for monitoring a single RF and/or TS signal.

The company also will highlight its participation in the first DVB-T2 projects being implemented in Europe, including installation of a full-coverage transmitter network for Italian broadcast operator Europa 7 and upgrades to DVB-T2 by Arqiva in England and Teracom in Sweden.

See Rohde & Schwarz at IBC2010 Stand 8.D35.