Rohde & Schwarz to feature new DVMS4 monitoring system, DVB-T2 projects
Rohde & Schwarz will make the IBC debut of its DVMS4 monitoring system at IBC2010 in Amsterdam Sept. 10-14.
The R&S DVMS4 simultaneously monitors the RF and transport stream characteristics of up to four digital signals in one height unit, thus making it well suited for sites with multiple transmitters.
The R&S DVMS4 detects all relevant errors, saving network operators the necessity of investing in other monitoring equipment. Rohde & Schwarz also offers the R&S DVMS1 for monitoring a single RF and/or TS signal.
The company also will highlight its participation in the first DVB-T2 projects being implemented in Europe, including installation of a full-coverage transmitter network for Italian broadcast operator Europa 7 and upgrades to DVB-T2 by Arqiva in England and Teracom in Sweden.
See Rohde & Schwarz at IBC2010 Stand 8.D35.
