Rohde & Schwarz showcases R&S ETL TV analyzer

At last week’s NAB Show, Rohde & Schwarz showcased the R&S ETL TV analyzer, which enables users to perform all required measurements on TV transmitters or cable headends. The R&S ETL-K220 option for ATSC handles measurements on the RF layer in line with the new ATSC Mobile DTV standard. In addition, the R&S ETL-K221 option can be used to optimize ATSC and ATSC Mobile DTV single-frequency networks. When equipped with two other new options, the R&S ETL also supports the U.S. J.83/B cable standard and the Japanese ISDB-T standard.

Automated software that considerably simplifies compliance testing of ATSC transmitters is available free of charge. Using this software, it takes just a few minutes to perform all relevant measurements, including the documentation of test results. This automated process eliminates the need for time-consuming transmitter measurements.

The R&S ETL-K221 option for measurements of ATSC/ATSC Mobile DTV single-frequency measurements is available now from Rohde & Schwarz. The R&S ETL-K260 option for ISDB-T and the R&S ETL-K213 option for J.83/B will be available in June.