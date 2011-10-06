Rohde & Schwarz SFC compact signal generator offers support of digital, analog broadcast standards

The new Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) SFC compact signal generator offers support for all established broadcast standards and takes up half the space of a comparable standalone generator.

The R&S SFC compact modulator is a universal signal source that has been designed to fit the needs of a wide variety of applications.

It can be used in test systems for manufacturing TV and audio broadcast receivers as well as for developing broadcast receiver software and firmware. It is well suited for designing automotive infotainment systems and for system integration in quality assurance.

The R&S SFC compact modulator supports all worldwide established digital and analog broadcast standards with real-time coding, including DVB-T2. DVB-C2 capability will be added by the end of this year. The instrument includes a transport stream player that can handle all transmission standards. Extensive transport stream libraries are available as options.