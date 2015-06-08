Rohde & Schwarz OK'd for HDMI 2.0 Compliance Tests

MUNICH, GERMANY—The R&S VTC/VTE/VTS product family from Rohde & Schwarz now includes additional tests that allow in-depth assessment of 4K/UltraHD consumer electronics equipment for compliance with the HDMI 2.0 interface standards. These include tests for HDMI sources on devices such as media players or mobile phones as well as for HDMI sinks including TVs, AVV receivers or projectors.



The HDMI 2.0 test solutions from Rohde & Schwarz support manufacturers as they develop products in line with the new interface standard. The technology targets design engineers and producers of consumer electronics equipment such as set-top boxes and Blu-ray players, for chip manufacturers and test houses as well as the wide base electronics market. The R&S VTC/VTE/VTS video testers are designed based on software options and modules, allowing upgrades.



The newly certified 6G tests include:

- Source TMDS Protocol (HF1-10; HF1-11; HF1-21; HF1-22)

- Source Video Timing (HF1-14; HF1-16; HF1-24; HF1-25)

- Source AVI InfoFrame and GCP (HF1-28)

- Sink Video Timing (HF2-6; HF2-7; HF2-36; HF2-37)

- Sink Pixel Decoding (HF2-24)



The latest firmware version for the Rohde & Schwarz video tester family includes a total of 48 source and sink tests. The associated MOI documents are available from the HDMI Adopter website and the HDMI Forum server. The product family also includes an option that provides electrical tests for HDMI sources for debugging and precompliance applications.



The new tests for the R&S VT-B2362 HDMI CTS RX/TX 600 MHz generator and analyzer module are now available from Rohde & Schwarz. The module is available for the R&S VTE, R&S VTE and R&S VTC video testers. For additional information and a list of the supported test IDs, visit www.the-av-experts.com.