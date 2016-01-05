Rohde & Schwarz Offers New HDR Testing Module

MUNICH—A new module in Rohde & Schwarz’ VTx video tester line allows for HDMI 2.0a and HDR testing. This new module offers generator and analyzer characteristics for data rates of up to 18 Gbit/s, as well as functions included in the new HDMI standard, like scrambling. It is backwards compatible with HDMI 1.4, supports HDCP 1.4 and HDCP 2.2, and covers real-time testing and compliance testing in line with HDMI CTS 1.4/2.0.

VT-B2363 HDMI RX/TX 600 MHz

The generator function of the module can be used to edit the dynamic range and mastering infoframe for HDR. It displays the extended display identification data (E-EDID) of the connected sink, including the HDR metadata block. In addition, it permits the playback of customer-specific, uncompressed moving picture sequences. The analyzer function also displays E-DID, dynamic range and mastering infoframe. HDR-CTS tests are available for both the generator and analyzer.

In addition to protocol tests, users can perform electrical tests on HDMI sources for debugging and precompliance purposes, as well as analyzing video and audio content.

The R&S VT-B2363 HDMI RX/TX 600 MHz module for R&S VTS, R&S VTE and R&S VTC video testers is now available.