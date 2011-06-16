Rohde & Schwarz ETL TV delivers new Mobile DTV analysis functions

Rohde & Schwarz has enhanced its R&S ETL TV analyzer with a set of comprehensive functions developed for ATSC Mobile DTV (ATSC MDTV).

The new capabilities give the R&S ETL analyzer all of the functions necessary for measurements for installing, commissioning and maintaining ATSC MDTV networks using a single instrument. The analyzer even makes broadcast drive tests possible. The analyzer also offers the analysis tools needed to optimize ATSC MDTV single-frequency networks (SFNs).

Using the R&S ETL-K320 software option, the TV analyzer determines whether transmitters function in conformance with the ATSC MDTV specifications and whether network coverage is complete. For coverage measurements in the field, Rohde & Schwarz also offers the R&S BCDRIVE software. Data measured at a number of stations can be analyzed in detail and displayed in straightforward fashion using the software.