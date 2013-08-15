Rohde & Schwarz enhances DVMS digital TV monitoring system

Rohde & Schwarz has enhanced its R&S DVMS digital TV monitoring system by adding a new option for monitoring DVB-T2 signals in accordance with the latest version of the ETSI EN 302 755 V1.3.1 standard. The option also supports L1-post scrambling and T2-Lite.

Measuring one height unit, the R&S DVMS can simultaneously monitor the RF and transport stream characteristics of up to four signals, and it is therefore well suited for use at sites with multiple transmitters.

Network operators can monitor both the DVB-T2 transmitter and the signal feed via the T2 modulator interface (T2-MI) without any additional equipment. The system comes with ASI and IP interfaces.

It is also suitable for monitoring single-frequency networks (SFN) and measuring the RF spectrum (shoulder measurement). The R&S DVMS continues to support DVB-T in the same module, protecting the investments of network operators who later switch to DVB-T2.

The R&S DVMS either displays logged errors and measurement results on a display at the transmitter site or reports them to the monitoring station via SNMP. The system displays measurements graphically for a quick overview.

See Rohde & Schwarz at IBC 2013 Stand 7.E25.