Rohde & Schwarz DVS to Preview 4K Ingest and Production Server at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Rohde & Schwarz DVS will preview its new R&S Venice 4K ingest and production server at the 2015 NAB Show. Responding to growing demand for 4K studio production tools, the R&S Venice 4K ingest and production server enables broadcasters to set up file-based 4K studio production with the simplicity and familiarity of HD workflows.

Until content is produced and broadcast entirely in 4K, the multi-format capability and parallel generation of HD and 4K files provide a feasible, cost-efficient transition from HD to 4K. For TV studios, this offers production freedom to meet demands for 4K content today, without having to settle on any specific workflow requirements or reorganize their workflows.

The R&S Venice 4K allows direct recording in 4K without any time-consuming stitching processes. The material is synchronously converted to HD-SDI and saved as a file. External storage solutions can be addressed directly, without gateway hardware.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Rohde & Schwarz DVS will be in booth SL1105. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.