Rohde & Schwarz distortion analysis software optimizes active RF components

Rohde & Schwarz has introduced the R&S FS-K130 distortion analysis software for optimizing active RF components, such as power amplifiers and mixers.

The software allows users to characterize and linearize amplifiers quickly and easily. The R&S FS-K130 even compensates for memory effects exhibited by many of today's amplifiers. The test setup consists of a spectrum analyzer, a signal generator and a PC. The setup measures the amplifier's characteristics and calculates the correction required to attain a linear output signal.

The R&S FS-K130 distortion analysis software is well suited for analyzing active components, such as RF amplifiers, mixers and converters.

The application, which runs on Windows XP, was designed for a test setup based on the R&S FSV or R&S FSQ spectrum analyzers as well as the R&S SMBV or R&S SMU200A signal generators from Rohde & Schwarz.