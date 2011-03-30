Rohde & Schwarz to Highlight ATSC Mobile DTV Products



At NAB, Rohde & Schwarz will showcase its product portfolio for the ATSC Mobile DTV, ISDB-T(B) and DVB-T2 digital standards.





The R&S AEM100 The R&S AEM100 multiplexer plays a central role in ATSC Mobile DTV networks. Rohde & Schwarz now offers a redundancy concept, which enables uninterrupted switching between two multiplexers in the event of a fault. TV viewers can continue to enjoy their program without any noticeable effect on transmission quality.



The R&S ETL is the first test solution for ATSC Mobile DTV. The TV analyzer features new functions for performing all the measurements required when installing TV transmitters and cable headends. The R&S ETL is also ideal for quality assurance testing of transmitters and modulators during production.



Another innovation is the drive test, which is performed by the R&S ETL using the R&S BCDRIVE software option. With this solution, transmitter network operators can measure network coverage and identify critical zones. The software supports current common digital broadcasting standards.



The company has also expanded its R&S DVMS digital TV monitoring family. The IP interface allows monitoring of IP transport streams fed to transmitter stations. The 1 HU instrument can simultaneously monitor up to four signals, depending on the model.



Rohde & Schwarz will be at Booth SU3721.



