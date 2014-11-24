Rogers Sportsnet Turns to Orad TD Control

KFAR SABA, ISRAEL— Rogers Sportsnet, the exclusive Canadian national broadcaster of the NHL, is using Orad TD Control to manage studio content distribution for its new “Hockey Central Studio.” The build-out features an LED floor that shows game videos and graphics, and a main stage with a 3.3-by-11.6 meter ultra high-resolution monitor. The installation also includes an interactive “Puck Wall.” The design features 30 puck-sized slots, one for each NHL team. When a team’s puck is placed in the slot, it triggers that team’s statistics on a large touchscreen monitor. Orad’s TD Control simplifies the distribution of content to these and the studio’s other non-standard display surfaces by reducing the amount of resources required to facilitate the complex graphics and content workflows into one easy-to-use solution.



Orad Professional Services worked with Canadian Systems Integrator Applied Electronics to implement the project based on the studio designs done by Jack Morton PDG, giving Rogers Sportsnet new ways to present the game on “Sportsnet Hockey Night in Canada.”



The solution features Orad’s HDVG4 render engine, providing video wall processing, real-time 3D graphics, multiple video server channels and still store—in one box. Orad’s live production automation software TD Control integrates the system. TD Control allows Rogers to do real-time 3D animations and graphics with live data integration.



Applied Electronics managed the entire studio equipment installation, including Orad TD Control.