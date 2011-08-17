Rogers becomes first customer for Quantel QTube

Rogers Media, one of Canada's largest communications companies, has purchased Quantel's QTube for its Sportsnet, OMNI and CityTV stations. QTube will be used to link Rogers Media bureaus across Canada so that editors can browse and edit media wherever it is stored.

Quantel QTube allows media assets to be securely accessed and edited with frame accuracy from anywhere in the world. The Quantel Virtual File system (QVFS) gives instant access to content over Microsoft Smooth Streaming technology, which enables adaptive streaming of media over HTTP. The Rogers installation is a Canada-wide network deployment.