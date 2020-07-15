Ritter Communications Deploys Harmonic CableOS Virtualized Cable Access Solution

JONESBORO, Ark.—Broadband cable provider Ritter Communications has deployed Harmonic’s CableOS virtualized cable access solution and Cable OS Central analytics service to power its high-speed data, voice and video delivery services, the company announced.

The Harmonic CableOS solution supports DOCSIS 3.1 and a software-based Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS), enabling Ritter Communications to offer exceptional service while reducing OPEX, the company said.

Converging the three services saves the operator costs related to space, power and cooling, the company added.

"To stay competitive, we need to deliver world-class broadband speeds," said Greg Sunderwood, senior vice president of technology at Ritter Communications. "We are actively deploying Remote PHY into our network to increase network capacity, reduce head-end power consumption and significantly improve network quality and performance. Adding Harmonic's CableOS Central service gives us an insight into potential capacity issues and network anomalies before they happen, to ensure the best possible service for our customers."

Flexible and scalable, the Harmonic CableOS virtual CMTS (vCMTS) solution allows providers to deploy broadband architecture designed for the future. The Jonesboro-based provider is using Harmonic’s CableOS Central cloud management service to convert real-time network data into a higher-quality consumer experience, the company said.

From start to finish, testing, implementation and deployment of the CableOS solution took a couple of months, Harmonic said.