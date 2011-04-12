Riedel Extends Intercom Options

Riedel MediorNet

Riedel Communications introduced three audio and video distribution products at its Monday press conference at the 2011 NAB Show.



The Performer C22 System Interface converts two two-channel CAT-5 matrix ports into two phantom-powered digital beltpack lines that can connect a digital party line to a matrix intercom system or an AES-standard audio routing system.



The Artist CCP-1116 is a commentary unit for two talent positions that contains integrated intercom functionality for Riedel’s Artist Digital Matrix Intercom Systems. A total of two commentator lines are supported with 48 V phantom power for condenser microphones, a low-cut filter, a 6 dBu limiter, level meter, tally light and cough switch.



The MediorNet Compact is a 3 rackunit fiber-based multimedia stagebox with a network bandwidth of 50 Gbps that can distribute up to 12 bi-directional HD signals, with four AES digital audio ports and four analog audio inputs and outputs with a 117 dB dynamic range.



It also includes a frame store synchronizer, embedder/de-embedder, test pattern generator, on-screen display and timecode insertion at each video port. MediorNet Compact units connect to other networks with ring, daisy-chain, star or any combination of network topologies, and connect to existing MediorNet systems.



—Paul Kaminski, Radio World



