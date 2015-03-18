Riedel Builds Communications Network at Sochi Autodrom

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY — More than 15,000 meters of Riedel fiber-optic cables were laid at the new Sochi Autodrom, which hosted Russia’s inaugural Formula One Grand Prix race on Oct. 12, 2014. Riedel said it was heavily involved in creating the specifications for the television production requirements and provided the infrastructure for the transmission of video, audio, and intercom signals for the circuit.

During the Sochi Autodrom project, Riedel worked independently and in concert with general contractor Wige Solutions, a Nürburgring, Germany-based company that specializes in media technology, graphics and results services, and race services. Wige was responsible for track surveillance and monitoring, time keeping, race control, marshaling, and overall technical design. In order to establish a secure communications infrastructure, Wige opted for Riedel’s Artist digital matrix intercom system to provide race control and marshal communications. For the dispatcher system, a Motorola Tetra solution was directly integrated into the Artist.

Riedel also supplied its communications and signal transmission solutions including special headsets for radio and intercom systems, the IT infrastructure, and access management. This included more than 500 Artist keypanels and 1,500 Tetra radios used by Formula One Management, Formula One Administration, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, and the Formula One race teams.