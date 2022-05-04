Revitalized Chyron Soars to the Cloud

LAS VEGAS—Chyron comes to NAB Show with a revitalized financial position and increased focus on providing its customers with advanced cloud-based production solutions.

“We got a significant equity investment from Apollo and with that, we have doubled our R&D, hired cloud engineers and built out our artificial intelligence capabilities; and we’ve invested in improving the customer experience,” Chyron Chief Financial Officer Mike Truex said.

In order to ensure its strong legacy in broadcast graphics, the company is launching several cloud-based products at the show in tune with its emphasis on live solutions. “Everything we’re doing right now is tied to a cloud-first approach,” Senior Vice President, Strategy and Product Mathieu Yerle said.

New at the show is Chyron LIVE, an end-to-end, cloud-native live video-production platform with high-end switching, graphics, clips player, replay, telestration and asset-management capabilities. Chyron LIVE brings in live camera feeds through a variety of transport protocols, making it easy for a team or a single operator to deliver a stunning live production on the fly.

Also new is v4.3 of PRIME, which includes a new PRIME Edge module for creation, deployment and management of viewer-controlled interactive graphics, allowing consumers to determine what they see, whether watching sports, elections, financial news, lifestyle shows or other programs.

Chyron is also previewing v4.0 of PRIME Click Effects, now with HTML5 control panels at Booth N2613.

