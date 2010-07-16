Red Bee Media powers simulcast streaming service for UK's ITV

Red Bee Media was selected by UK broadcaster ITV to support its simulcast streaming service for the iPhone. The free, ad-funded Web app streamed all ITV’s content via 3G and WiFi technology and could be displayed as an ITV brand icon on the iPhone desktop. The ITV Web app went live for the kickoff of the 2010 World Cup.



In addition to ongoing streaming of ITV1 and ITV2 on iPhones, the ITV Web app enabled soccer fans to watch matches from this year’s World Cup on the move. All the games broadcast on ITV1, and other matches broadcast on ITV4, were available to view on the iPhone.



The application was monetized through preroll advertising as well as by clickable, horizontal banners.