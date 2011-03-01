Recording media

P2 PORTABLE DECK

Panasonic AG-HPD24

Features include 3D synchronized record/playback, native 24P recording with variable frame rates, fast USB 3.0 interface and 24 bit four-channel audio recording in AVC-Intra 100/50; designed to make 10-bit, 4:2:2 master-quality video affordable and portable; allows users to playback and review P2 cards on its 3.5in, 16:9 LCD screen, manage clip files and metadata, record full resolution 10-bit quality content from a wide range of Panasonic and non-Panasonic cameras via its HD-SDI input, and backup data onto hard disk drives.

TAPELESS RECORDER

AJA Video Ki Pro Mini

Captures to the Apple ProRes 422 codec directly from camera; files are 10-bit, 4:2:2 and are immediately ready for editing; SD/HD-SDI and HDMI I/O; two channels of balanced XLR audio with switch selectable line/mic levels; eight channels of embedded digital audio over SDI and HDMI; records SD/HD files to Compact Flash cards.

