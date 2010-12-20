RealNetworks to launch cloud-based service

RealNetworks plans to launch its cloud-based service Unifi on mobile platforms from Apple and Google, as well as PCs. The new service enables users to store personal media (music, videos and photos) and access it via any Web-connected device. In Q2 2011, RealNetworks also plans to provide service for RIM’s BlackBerry and Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7. Unifi will also offer access to media stored in Apple's iTunes multimedia software, but it will be necessary to physically connect devices with a computer to synch media.

RealNetworks’ latest version of its RealPlayer media playback solution is optimized for mobile devices and allows users to move media off mobile devices and into the RealPlayer library, with simplified content management.