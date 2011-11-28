RBC-TV to expand Intercom

RBC-TV, one of Russia’s business TV networks, has expanded its existing third-party intercom system with an Artist digital matrix intercom solution from German audio distribution specialist Riedel Communications. An additional Riedel RockNet digital audio network provides audio routing capabilities at the RBC-TV studios.

To expand their comms infrastructure, RBC-TV installed an Artist system comprising an Artist 64 mainframe and Artist control panels from the 2100 and 3000 series. Connection between the existing third party intercom and the Riedel system is achieved via 4-wire. The Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom is a modular intercom system, with Artist client cards providing the connection for various different signal types such as audio signals or GPIOs. Artist Matrices can be expanded to form systems with up to 1024x1024 non-blocking ports.

RBC-TV also has a RockNet digital audio network installation to distribute the audio signals on-site. The system comprises RockNet 100 and RockNet 300 input and output modules. RockNet MADI interfaces provide the connection to the studio's audio mixing console.