Raycom Media Expands Use of Grass Valley’s EDIUS

EDIUS



MONTREAL – News production company Raycom Media has announced that it is expanding its use of Grass Valley’s EDIUS editing software for all of its news-producing markets. The two companies have come to terms on a multi-year support agreement that will allow Raycom to upgrade its existing licenses as needed for the multi-format non-linear editing software.

EDIUS offers real-time editing software for SD/HD/4K on the same timeline and in nested sequences, with the ability to handle multiple resolutions and unlimited tracks.

Grass Valley is a supplier of end-to-end TV production and content distribution workflows.