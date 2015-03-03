Rascular to Highlight Automated Device Control at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Rascular will highlight its partnership with Harmonic at the 2015 NAB Show. In particular, the focus will be on the use of Helm, Rascular’s flagship product, by Harmonic’s automation solutions. Helm now controls the Harmonic Spectrum media server and Spectrum Channelport integrated channel playout systems.

Helm allows customers to pick best-of-breed equipment—like routers, servers, multiviewers, branding devices and modular gear from different manufacturers—and control them from a single, integrated control screen that’s customizable for many broadcast applications.

Rascular will also exhibit the latest version of its RouteMaster - its powerful, flexible PC-based router control system. Built on proven software modules, Routemaster can be used with many new and existing video and audio routers, thereby extending their capabilities and value. Helm and Routemaster both support routers from Utah Scientific and Barnfind Technologies, offering mnemonic retrieval and TCP/IP support.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Rascular will be in booth SU8502.For more information visit www.nabshow.com. .