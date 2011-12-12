Rai Way Italy uses T-VIPS for uninterrupted Digital TV

T-VIPS, a Norwegian based vendor of video contribution and distribution products, has announced deployment of its TNS541 Seamless TS Monitoring Switch by Rai Way, operator of Italy’s DTT network. The project extends existing cooperation between T-VIPS and Rai Way, which began in 2009 when the latter deployed T-VIPS’ solutions for DVB-T digital terrestrial service. The TNS541s are currently being installed by T-VIPS’ business partner Communication Video Engineering (CVE). The project is scheduled to be fully live by the end of 2011.

The TNS541s will be located at all the transmitter sites, which are being fed by MPEG Transport Streams over both satellite and by an Ethernet connection. The TNS541 seamless switch monitors both incoming MPEG-2 transport streams for status, and, according to customer configurable criteria, switches over automatically if required. The solution enables seamless switching in an SFN region and can handle both DVB-T and DVB-T2 services.

The TNS541 is part of T-VIPS’ nSure line of monitoring and switching products. It is designed to protect delivery of high-quality video content, by providing 24/7 monitoring, advanced analysis and intelligent 1+1 redundancy switch-over between two MPEG-2 transport streams. It monitors both incoming MPEG-2 transport streams for status.