RadiantGrid Technologies announces support for AS-03 file format

RadiantGrid Technologies now supports the Advanced Media Workflow Association’s (AMWA) AS-03 file format.

As part of its support of the AS-03 format, RadiantGrid’s closed-captioning management module will now support SMPTE 436M closed-captioning. AS-03 was developed in a partnership between AMWA and PBS as part of a subproject of PBS’ Next Generation Interconnection System (NGIS) for the Non-Real-Time Program File Delivery Project (NGIS-NRT).

AS-03 is a constrained subset of the MXF standard and allows interoperability with editing workflows and video playout servers from AMWA members such as Avid, Grass Valley, Omneon and Harris. RadiantGrid was asked to join AMWA to develop a means of transcoding files to AS-03 delivery format.