RAD Takes Bleacher Report Studio Wireless

ALEXANDRIA, VA.—I started Jetwave Wireless in 2014 with the goal of providing production wireless technology and integration expertise. Our focus is on helping customers fill their production needs from studios to live shows with a turnkey one-stop solution for wireless. We work mainly on enhanced coverage and antenna distribution system technology.

One of our recent clients was Bleacher Report, a division of Turner Sports since 2012, which has been providing sports-related digital media to millions of online sports fans since its inception in 2007.

With continued growth on the horizon, Bleacher Report recently moved into larger production facilities in midtown New York and enlisted Diversified Systems Integrators (DSI) to handle their audio/video/lighting needs. DSI, in turn, brought in Jetwave Wireless to design and install the production wireless systems utilized in the facility.

Two UV-1G RAD systems were deployed at the new Bleacher Report facility for wireless support.

FINDING THE RIGHT SPECTRUM

Our number one priority with Bleacher Report was to design a wireless system—microphones, intercoms and IFB—that would stand up to the potential problems that occur when operating in the RF-challenged heart of New York. We needed to take into account the growing impact of the 600 MHz auction and how that would affect production, so we favored wireless intercom systems that were out of the UHF band to save that spectrum for higher priority devices such as wireless microphones and IFB.

Fortunately, we had worked with Radio Active Designs’ UV-1G wireless intercom systems before and knew that the UV-1G base station operates in a sliver of the UHF band. The belt packs operate completely in VHF, which saves us valuable UHF spectrum. Also, because each base station supports up to six RAD packs, (instead of the legacy standard of four), by installing two UV-1Gs, we could put up to 12 belt packs into operation without any concern.

The quality and sound of the system is exceptional and installation is very direct. It sounded great as soon as we plugged it in and dialed it up. The two base stations are rackmounted in the central equipment room (CER) along with a custom distributed antenna system designed by Jetwave Wireless.

With the antenna system, all wireless systems can cover a large area and operate in multiple zones. We placed two antennas in Studio A, Studio B, the newsroom, CER, hallways and basketball court located on another floor to create an antenna solution that was flexible and reliable.

LESS POWER, MORE CONTROL

A typical FM wireless intercom system requires 300 kHz of radio band to function properly. By implementing Radio Active Designs’ Enhanced Narrow Band technology, the UV-1G base station requires less than 30 kHz of the UHF band, freeing up valuable UHF bandwidth for other wireless devices. In addition, since the belt packs operate in the VHF band—which is virtually empty—this allows every operator their own channel, eliminating any issues that can occur when forced to “double-up” in a UHF system.

There are a lot of operational changes in the RF spectrum and Jetwave Wireless’s job is to help our clients navigate those paths and create solutions that will work for them long into the future. The Radio Active Designs UV-1G system helps us do that.

Jim Dugan is the owner of Jetwave Wireless. He can be contacted atjimdugan@jetwavewireless.com.

For more informramtaition, please visit atwww.radioactiverf.comor call 402-477-0695.