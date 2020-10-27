Quickstream Launches Live Video Exchange Cloud Service

KRAKOW, Poland—Quickstream has announced the launch of what it calls a one-click video cloud exchange, the Quickstream Cloud. The company says that Quickstream Cloud is a live video cloud system that is designed to deliver broadcast-quality feed globally in 15 minutes.

Quickstream Cloud is a Software-as-a-Service offering that can be used as a live global video exchange network. Users can sign-up, connect with the service and exchange live content in an on-demand fashion.

The Quickstream Cloud builds off Quickstream’s Node gateway, which allows broadcasters to design flexible IP workflows and bridge between video infrastructures, the company says.

Quickstream says that Quickstream Cloud can be used for test signals, channel preview, pop-up channels or live events.

In addition, Quickstream has created a cloud playout center that operates more than 30 cloud-based European channels that, with Quickstream Cloud, can partner with integrators, interconnection hubs, exchanges and firms that need live IP video signals.