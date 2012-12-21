Quicklink teams with BlackMagic Design on lightweight, live contribution solution

Quicklink has teamed up with Blackmagic Design to offer a lightweight, live broadcast solution for the journalist on the go.

The system allows a journalist to shoot live video on a camcorder and connect it to the UltraStudio media encoder via an SDI or HDMI cable. With a Thunderbolt connection, it is possible to transfer a live stream to the MacBook Air with Quicklink’s Mac Live software. Footage can then be sent via a wireless Internet connection to Quicklink’s playout server, from which it’s possible to stream broadcast-quality footage to the TV newsroom.

The laptop and UltraStudio media recorder have a combined weight of less than 2.5lbs.