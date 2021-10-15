Quantum Updates CatDV Asset Management & Production Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Quantum has announced the availability of the Quantum CatDV 2021 Platform Update with new features, performance enhancements, and a range of new deployment options to address the needs of content production teams. The update introduces a new review and approval framework with real time messaging, support for clip stacking meta-folders to flexibly organize content with versioning to make team-based collaboration faster and more focused, and many more new features.

“Quantum CatDV is a deep technology platform that allows our customers extreme flexibility to build custom workflows and adapt to rapidly-evolving collaboration needs. The new review and approval framework, when combined with the clip stacking and versioning features, gives creative teams extraordinary flexibility to build highly specialized and efficient workflow automation for new levels of production efficiency,” said Dave Clack, vice president and general manager, Cloud Software and Analytics, Quantum.

Quantum says this latest version of CatDV software is a key part of the company's recently introduced solutions including Quantum’s Web Scale Content Archive Reference Architecture and Quantum’s Collaborative Workflow Solution for creative teams. The Collaborative Workflow features a tight integration of software, hardware, and services and integrates a turnkey, ready-for-production deployment of Quantum StorNext shared storage, Quantum CatDV, and a range of options for adding archiving capacity into the Petabyte range and beyond. With the option to choose NVIDIA GPU-based transcoding, broadcasters can dramatically accelerate content transcoding workflow steps, the company said.

“By choosing powerful NVIDIA RTX GPUs with faster-than-real-time video encoding and decoding, the Quantum Collaborative Workflow Solution with StorNext and CatDV realizes its vision of enabling new levels of production efficiency that were not possible before. Customers can dramatically accelerate the critical ingest and proxy building workflow steps, making collaboration for on-site and remote teams far more efficient, even with the ever-growing demands placed on the industry,” said Sepi Motamedi, industry lead for professional broadcast at NVIDIA.

While major components of the Quantum CatDV Platform--including the Server and Worker components--can be deployed in the cloud now, the new release includes pre-deployment configuration files to make Docker-based deployment easier and targets teams needing to rapidly deploy an asset management solution without hardware dependencies, or to supplement and augment existing deployments.

Quantum CatDV customers with an active support plan can download updates from the Quantum CatDV support page.