Quantel Spotlighting Range of Broadcast/Post Solutions at IBC 2013

At IBC 2013, Quantel will be demonstrating its full range of software solutions for fast-turnaround production and high-end colour and finishing, plus unveiling new developments across its product range.



Broadcasters can see the latest developments for Enterprise sQ fast-turnaround production systems and in QTube connected workflows. Also on show will be revolutionQ -- software services that deliver efficient production workflows from generic storage. It is designed to eliminate the management and complexity of today's file-based architectures.



For quality color and finishing applications across post and broadcast, Quantel will be showing the Pablo Rio software colour correction and finishing system. It can handle 4K 60fps production and deliver more than 20 layers of colour correction at 4K full resolution in realtime.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Quantel will be at stand 7.A20.



www.quantel.com