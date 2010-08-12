QTV to launch new broadcast monitor, video server lines at IBC2010

QTV will unveil broadcast monitors and three stand-alone Linux-based video servers at IBC2010.

The new Grade 2 broadcast monitors equally are well-suited for production and post-production environments. The first monitor sizes available will be 24in and 42in; 17in and 32in monitors will be available later this year.

QTV’s three stand-alone video servers feature up to four bidirectional HD/SD channels for simultaneous record and playout and up to 12TB of storage. The new servers are an ideal replacement for tape machines as well as an affordable solution for secondary applications within top-end broadcasters.

