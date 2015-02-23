QC Specialist 3rd i QC Adopts Archimedia Atlas 4K

DELRAY BEACH, FLA.—Archimedia Technology announced that third-party quality-control specialist 3rd i QC has purchased an Atlas 4K professional media-playing computer for performing quality control on the various file formats it receives from its clients. The Atlas 4K machine was first used in Archimedia’s demo room at the 2015 HPA Tech Retreat in early February, and is now installed at 3rd i QC’s Culver City, Calif., operation.



Atlas 4K is capable of playing 4K 60p- and HDR-encoded content at full screen, in nearly any format, from all kinds of sources and manufacturers, and on all kinds of screens—all with frame-accurate precision at speeds commensurate with the hardware, according to Archimedia.