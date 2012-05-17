Qatar TV builds for the future with Grass Valley

The Qatari Television Support and Development Committee (TVSDC) has selected Grass Valley for a major modernization project for Qatar TV. Grass Valley will be providing a complete master control room system for the new broadcast center in Doha.

The design for Qatar TV's new broadcast center focuses on adaptive and flexible workflows, while being future-proofed for emerging technologies, such as 3Gb/s 1080p. This ensures that Qatar TV will be able to serve its viewers for years to come, without fear of technical obsolescence.

Grass Valley is providing the systems integration, installation and commissioning for this multimillion-dollar project.

This initiative calls for the complete turnkey development and delivery of the new broadcasting center. Grass Valley system architects scoped the requirements and designed the complete system, with support from a third-party system integrator. The project also includes training Qatar TV staff on the new technologies and workflows, and a continuing service agreement.

For maximum efficiency, key technologies such as Grass Valley's Trinix NXT router with integrated multiviewers is being used alongside the Maestro master control system.