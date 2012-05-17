Qatar broadcast center to be modernized with new Grass Valley designed MCR

The Qatari Television Support and Development Committee (TVSDC) has selected Grass Valley for a major modernization project for Qatar TV.

Grass Valley will provide a complete master control room solution for the new broadcast center in Doha.

The design focuses on adaptive, flexible workflows, while being future-proofed for emerging technologies, such as 3Gb/s 1080p. Key technologies, such as Grass Valley’s Trinix NXT router with integrated multiviewers, will be used alongside the Maestro master control system.

Grass Valley is providing the systems integration, installation and commissioning for the multi-million dollar project.

The initiative calls for the complete turnkey development and delivery of the new broadcasting center. Grass Valley system architects scoped the requirements and designed the complete system, with support from a third-party system integrator.