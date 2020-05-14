Q5X, Shure Collaborate on Digital Wireless Mic Transmitters for Sports

CHICAGO—Wireless microphone developer Q5X and professional audio solutions developer Shure announced they have collaborated on the development of a new series of Axient digital-enabled wireless transmitters to improve access to player and coach audio for sports broadcasting.

The transmitters leverage the latest wireless digital technology and offer RF stability, encryption and spectral efficiency, the companies said.

“With the combination of Q5X and Shure, this is really the best of both worlds,” said Jens Rothenburger, director of Pro Audio marketing at Shure. “The new Axient digital-enabled Q5X wireless transmitters provide sound engineers and the sports industry with a complete solution in a superior, already-established form factor.”



The new Axient digital-enabled Q5X wireless transmitters were developed to address ongoing technical challenges plaguing major sports organizations. The transmitters incorporate innovative wireless technology to deliver outstanding signal quality in even the most complex venues and congested RF environments, the companies said.

“Q5X prides itself on developing transmitters to solve difficult wireless audio problems for our customers,” says Paul Johnson, CEO of Q5X. “Now, we have a proven digital technology that can be placed in literally any form factor.”

With more than a decade of experience working closely with professional sports leagues, Q5X has established well-proven product form factors that are well-suited for players, coaches and officials at all sporting levels in different sports.

Three form factor models feature the latest Axient Digital technology, including the CoachMic, PlayerMic and AquaMic, which is designed for wet environments, such as outdoor functions or water sports.

The new CoachMic offers the functionality of a large, easy-to-use rocker-style mute switch and the security of digital encryption. It securely and unobtrusively captures the coach’s audio for post-production, while giving the coach a means to mute the mic with confidence for game strategy or other sensitive discussions.

Originally developed for the NBA, the PlayerMic is a flexible bodypack offering a safe solution for players to wear. Its thin, bendable, rubber design protects players from injury if they fall or take a direct hit and is easy to conceal. This version of the Q5X PlayerMic bodypack transmitter has been co-developed with Shure to be compatible with Axient Digital wireless receivers.

The AquaMic is designed to capture crystal-clear audio in demanding environments, such as water sports or buried in an outdoor playing field when players can’t wear them. It is fully submersible and can handle challenging environmental situations like those in reality television, film and sports broadcasting. Rechargeable batteries provide four to 16 hours of life.

With the MicCommander, users can control all aspects of the bodypack transmitters remotely, including set up and monitoring: on/off, frequency, mic offset, RF power, groups and battery level. The handheld remote control and transmitters take advantage of the RCAS (Remote Control Audio System) communication scheme for simple and complex adjustments, the companies said.

The Axient digital-enabled Q5X wireless transmitters will be available in summer 2020.