Public broadcasters deliver World Cup online

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and its member broadcasters are delivering the 2010 World Cup live online through its sports video portal.



The portal is showing full coverage of the 64 matches of the World Cup for European audiences. Furthermore, the portal will be distributing 12 matches in HD (720p). Live streaming started on June 10 and continues throughout the 31 days of competition.



The video portal aggregates 27 EBU member broadcasters’ simulcast feeds and the EBU live feeds, showing more than 2200 hours of live event coverage. In addition, the EBU will be delivering a match highlights channel.