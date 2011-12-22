P+S TECHNIK Motion Effect Camera available in U.S.

German camera maker P+S TECHNIK has set up a support base in Hollywood to support the PS-Cam X35 and other P+S products in the U.S., in anticipation of growing demand for digital motion effect cameras. P+S TECHNIK develops and makes digital cameras such us the SI 2K, WEISSCAM HS-1 and HS-2, and optical and mechanical systems such as the PRO35 and SKATER Mini dolly. The company claims its 3D Freestyle Rig is one of the industry´s lightest and easiest to use systems for stereoscopic productions. The PS-Cam X35 is its latest digital motion effects camera.

The new Hollywood base will offer service and support for the whole of North America, providing a single point of contact for customers, cinematographers, directors, technicians and partners.