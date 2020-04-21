Product Spotlight: Mediaproxy

Mediaproxy is addressing the future of IP-based solutions and OTT monitoring with its upgraded LogServer logging, monitoring and analysis system. LogServer already supports SMPTE ST 2022-6 for both logging and the Monwall multipanel live streaming multiviewer, which has been successfully deployed at scale, even in virtualized environments, to service the growing use of uncompressed IP formats. The company also introduces a comprehensive set of new APIs to automate workflows for news production and event monitoring.