Product Spotlight: Black Box

Black Box's Emerald Unified KVM platform provides the flexibility and network security essential to KVM extension and switching. The low-latency, high-performance Emerald 4K and Emerald SE transmitter-receiver pairs connect workstations with remote computers and servers over distances up to 10 kilometers over single-mode fiber, or even farther over IP. According to the company, the Emerald Remote App facilitates convenient anywhere, anytime access without the need for additional hardware receivers.