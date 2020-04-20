Product Spotlight: Black Box
By TVT Staff
Black Box’s Emerald Unified KVM platform provides the flexibility and network security essential to KVM extension and switching.
Black Box's Emerald Unified KVM platform provides the flexibility and network security essential to KVM extension and switching. The low-latency, high-performance Emerald 4K and Emerald SE transmitter-receiver pairs connect workstations with remote computers and servers over distances up to 10 kilometers over single-mode fiber, or even farther over IP. According to the company, the Emerald Remote App facilitates convenient anywhere, anytime access without the need for additional hardware receivers.
