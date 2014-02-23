Primestream Unveils Xchange Suite v3.0

MIAMI —Primestream announced Fork Xchange Suite v3.0, an upgrade to the application that gives broadcasters “instant” Web access to content on their Fork Production servers from any Windows, Mac, or tablet device, the vendor said. Xchange v3.0 is said to have new features and capabilities that make it more flexible and stable.



"Some clients have increased the amount of clips handled in Xchange by more than 400 percent in the past year alone…" said Claudio Lisman, Primestream president and CEO. "Through Xchange, large-scale media enterprises can unify multiple parts of the organization through a single user experience while addressing limitations in networks and infrastructure to increase stability." .



Yahoo! Studios, Albavision, Clio TV, and Radio and TV Marti are just a few of the media enterprises around the world that use Xchange for their daily production workflows. For the enterprise, Xchange v3.0 extends workflows to remotely connected users and facilities, a benefit that streamlines operations and reduces the time and cost of producing content. Users see direct benefits through ease of operation, increased quality of service, increased speed of workflow, and added functionality in remotely connected environments.



Xchange v3.0 features a redesigned iPad interface optimized for AppleiOS 7.