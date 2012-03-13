Primestream Debuts FORK Xchange Suite and Shot List Editor at NAB

Primestream FORK Xchange Suite

At the 2012 NAB Show, Primestream will debut two complementary new products: FORK Xchange Suite and FORK Shot List Editor. FORK Xchange Suite, which is a professional Web application that fosters faster, easier creative collaboration, fully integrates with the company's FORK production server. It provides instant access to media when and where it's needed on any PC, Mac, or iOS device. Features include the ability to browse, add metadata and markers, trigger FORK action scripts, and transfer media to and from multiple remote production servers.



Primestream will also debut the FORK Shot List Editor, a fast, easy-to-use editing module. Its visual interface allows editors to start editing within minutes using materials like clips or sub-clips, with multiple frame rates and markers from the media asset management interface. The shot list and timeline editor can finish new clips quickly so they can be ready for air.



At its booth, Primestream will also demonstrate software modules that integrate the FORK server platform and media asset database with Final Cut servers, Adobe Premiere Pro, Sony XDCAM Station, and Harmonic's MediaGrid. The company's goal is to streamline the creation, management, and cross-platform distribution of content.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Primestream Products will be at booth SL6605.



