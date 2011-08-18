Prime Focus Technologies to unveil CLEAR iPad app

At IBC2011, Prime Focus Technologies will highlight its CLEAR hybrid cloud-based digital architecture offering a multiplatform content operations infrastructure and global digital pipeline of digital media processing and delivery services.

Offering a new way of working, CLEAR puts content at the center of the enterprise and is managed to enable concurrent work processes across various platform operations. CLEAR creates new revenue streams from multiplatform fulfillment at no extra cost through the unified content operations model.

CLEAR transforms the consumer experience and reduces overall media processing costs by 30 percent through a domain-centric digital media supply chain, collaborating and transacting on the workflow-connected digital platform.

At this year's IBC, the company will unveil a CLEAR iPad app that has been designed for both creative and operational staff on the move, allowing them to stay connected and work remotely.

See Prime Focus Technologies IBC2011 Stand 7.D20.