Preco introduces Census Digital 3G-capable NanoQubes

A new addition to the Preco range of broadcast-quality equipment, the Census Digital NanoQubes series allows video and audio interface systems to be assembled from a range of compact modules.

Each NanoQube module is housed in a quarter-rack-width metal case which contributes to efficient electronic screening. Up to four modules can be accommodated in one unit of rack space. All NanoQube modules come with internal power supplies, eliminating the need for external power adapters, and are fully compatible with the Census Digital Qubes half-rack-width product range.

Eight modules are currently available in the NanoQube series: the NQ-1 3G/HD/SD-SDI reclocking distribution amplifier, NQ-2 3G/HD/SD-SDI 2 x 1 source selector, NQ-3 3G/HD/SD-SDI optical-to-electrical converter, NQ-4 3G/HD/SD-SDI electrical-to-optical converter, NQ-5 AES/EBU impedance-matching transformers, NQ-6 AES/EBU digital-to-analog audio converter, NQ-7 analog audio-to-AES/EBU digital converter, and NQ-8 3G/HD/SD-SDI 2 group audio demultiplexer.