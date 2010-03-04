Polecam to feature 3-D pan-and-tilt heads

Polecam will feature its 3D-Narrow pan-and-tilt head, which the company recently decided to supply as a standard feature will all new systems, during the 2010 NAB Show.

The 3D-Narrow pan-and-tilt head allows realistic stereoscopic content to be produced from mini HD cameras positioned side by side on a Polecam jib, said Polecam founder and managing director Steffan Hewitt.

The Polecam 3D-Narrow head attaches directly to all standard Polecam rigs. It is optimized for normal studio shooting and close-ups where it is desirable to match normal human eye spacing. A levelling plate with three fine-adjustment verniers allows each camera to be exactly matched in height and forward angle. Polecam's optional 3D-Wide head allows the distance between cameras to be extended so full 3-D impact can be achieved even in long shots.

See Polecam at NAB Show Booth C7933.