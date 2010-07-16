Polar Graphics offers GB Labs MidiSPACE SAN solution

Polar Graphics has introduced the GB Labs MidiSPACE SAN solution, a compact, tower-based Ethernet SAN in 8TB or 16TB configurations.

Allowing multiple users to be connected to the system and offering fast and protected server-based data storage that can be easily managed, the MidiSpace features quiet operation and supports SPACE Echo data replication products. MidiSPACE is a logical extension to the current SPACE product range bridging the gap between the eight-bay MiniSPACE and the 16-bay SPACE.

Using GigE or optional 10GigE connectivity, SPACE products support any mix of Windows, Mac OS and Linux clients.