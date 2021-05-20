Pliant Technologies Adds Repeater, Roam Modes to MicroCom XR Intercoms

AUBURN, Ala.—Pliant Technologies has announced the addition of Repeater and Roam modes to its MicroCom XR digital wireless intercom as well as two-channel, lightweight, compact MicroCom 900XR receiver.

“We are excited to announce that new features are now shipping with the MicroCom XR wireless intercom system,” said Gary Rosen, vice president of global sales at Pliant Technologies. “The new Repeater and Roam modes, as well as the MicroCom 900XR Receiver, have been specifically designed to enhance production workflows, ensuring uninterrupted, clear communication between users, all at a groundbreaking price point.”

The Repeater Mode connects users beyond typical range by locating a Master beltpack in a central location, which helps to overcome RF barriers, Pliant Technologies said.

All MicroCom XR beltpacks now ship in Repeater mode by default. The new Roam Mode expands the coverage area of any MicroCom XR. It links users spread around a venue by assigning a Master pack and Submaster pack that are strategically positioned, it said.

The new MicroCom 900XR receiver is a cost-effective solution that makes it affordable for 900XR users to add an unlimited number of listen-only crew members. Listening can be done via the built-in speaker or via an earpiece, the company said.

