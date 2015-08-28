PlayBox’s CloudAir Supports Tata Communications’ Global Playout Service

HERTFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND— Tata Communications, in preparation of the release of its new cloud broadcast playout service in September, has announced that PlayBox’s CloudAir virtual applications will support the new service.

PlayBox CloudAir

Tata Communications designed its cloud-based broadcast playout service for broadcasters and content providers. It is built on the company’s global fiber network and data center infrastructure; the system includes features like file transfer services and a networked-based video transcoding and delivery service.

The CloudAir from PlayBox, meanwhile, is a universal TV playout and streaming system designed for continuous unattended operation. The system can edit any clip in the playlist, except the one being played; it can also change the order of the playlist. A Live Show clipboard allows insertion and/or execution of events or live streams. CloudAir accepts MPEG-1/2/H.264, HDV and DV streams from any platform providing AVI, MPEG, WMV, Quick Time or MXF content. The system also supports files from third-party systems.

With the integration of the CloudAir, Tata Communications’ broadcast playout service offers an OPEX-based service that enables broadcasters to target areas like production of original content.