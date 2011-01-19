PlayBox Technology to feature TrafficBox at BVE 2011

At BVE 2011 in London, Feb. 15-17, PlayBox Technology will demonstrate its latest products including the TrafficBox traffic management system, EdgeBox, NewsAir NRCS and PlayBox MAM.

TrafficBox includes all the features for program planning, advertising sales and long-term playlists scheduling. It also enables the preparation of the physical material that is presented on-air, including video, audio, text, graphics and subtitles.

PlayBox Technology’s EdgeBox forms the centerpiece of the company’s unattended, automated, remote playout solutions. EdgeBox enables the full operation and monitoring of distant broadcast playout using public Internet as the link for all content delivery, control and monitoring. This enables low-cost, worldwide, “local” playout from any network operations location.