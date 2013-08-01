PlayBox Technology EdgeBox

Offers fully redundant automatic remote playout anywhere in the world via the Internet; makes a TV station, complete with local branding and content, an economic reality — even for small audiences; comprises two parts — one integrated at the broadcast center with the existing traffic, storage, MAM, ingest, transcoding and file transfer systems, and the other at the remote site, which includes playout equipment and monitoring.

www.playbox.tv

Stand: 8.C30