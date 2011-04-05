Planning the Trip Ahead



LAS VEGAS—Getting ready to catch that flight to Las Vegas? A little advance research and planning will make your trip all the more enjoyable. Here, let us help.



The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) offers visitors a wealth of information in its Las Vegas Visitors Guide. The 124-page online publication contains a complete list of The Strip's biggest attractions, things to see and do, shows, area attractions, museums, tours, and transportation and maps. You'll find the guide at www.visitlasvegas.com.



YOU'VE GOTTA EAT





"O" Contortionists at the Bellagio If you're getting hungry, LVCVA says Las Vegas has "every cuisine for every budget." Just looking for a restaurant on The Strip? You can make that choice. Looking for a buffet? According to the dining section of visitlasvegas.com, there are 21 on The Strip to choose from. Or maybe you'd like to get off The Strip after a busy day on the convention floor and you're in search of some Italian pasta. Those are all choices you can make.



And, of course, Las Vegas is famous for its celebrity chefs. You'll find restaurants from Mario Batali at The Venetian (B & B Ristorante, Enoteca San Marco); Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken at Mandalay Bay (Border Grill); Bobby Flay at Caesars Palace (Mesa Grill); Emeril Lagasse at MGM Grand (New Orleans Fish House) and The Venetian (Delmonico Steakhouse); and Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace (Restaurant Guy Savoy).



Wolfgang Puck is now up to five restaurants in Las Vegas. You can taste his gourmet recipes at The Venetian (Postrio), Mandalay Bay (Trattoria del Lupo) MGM Grand (Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill) and Caesars Palace (Spago, Chinois).



One important note: Make your dinner reservations in advance to avoid a wait-time for your meal, especially at the hotels.



SHOWS AFTER THE SHOW FLOOR



You'll find there are quite a few shows for your evening entertainment. This is just a small selection.



Cirque de Soleil holds shows at several hotels including Bellagio, MGM Grand, Luxor, Mirage and Treasure Island.



Magician David Copperfield has been hailed by audiences and critics as the greatest illusionist of our time. He is at the MGM Grand.



Comedian Tim Allen became famous for his portrayal of a TV handyman on the show "Tool Time," but returns to his roots with stand-up comedy. He's at the Venetian Resort, April 8–9.



The Venetian Resort is also home to Blue Man Group's critically acclaimed show, which has been called "wildly inventive," "hysterically funny" and "visually stunning."



Celine Dion returned to Las Vegas in March 2011. The brand-new show features 31 musicians, consisting of a full orchestra and band. You'll find her show at Caesars Palace.



Brother/sister act, Donny and Marie Osmond, have had legendary careers recording numerous albums with and without other family members. Donnie and Marie are performing favorites at Flamingo Las Vegas.



George Wallace is also at the Flamingo with his comedy act.





Wolfgang Puck's Trattoria del Lupo Legendary singer/songwriter, Barry Manilow is back at the Paris Las Vegas for a revamped show that highlights his career and his rise to the top.



The Mirage features ventriloquist, singer and comedian, Terry Fator, who has performed his impressions of celebrities for more than 32 years. Fator creates incredible impersonations of A-list talent including Tony Bennett, Elvis, Maroon Five, Garth Brooks and Roy Orbison.



GETTING AROUND TOWN



Along with the numerous taxis and buses on the road there are alternative methods of transportation.



Airport Shuttle Service—The NAB Show has partnered with Bell Trans to offer Airport Shuttle Service to and from McCarran International Airport. You can select from a shared ride, sedan or limo service for you and/or your organization's VIPs.



Shuttle Bus Service—Complimentary shuttle bus service will be provided to and from the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) and official NAB Show hotels beginning Monday, April 11, 7 a.m.



Complete schedule information will be posted in the LVCC, official hotel lobbies, and the NAB Show Program and Exhibit Guide and NAB Show Daily News.



The shuttle buses will drop off and pick up every 20 minutes at the Grand Lobby (west side of Central Hall) and the east side of Central Hall (near door 9). There will also be a shuttle connector that runs during these times to help you easily get between the drop-off area to the east side of the Central (C5) and South (S2 and S4) Halls.



Monorail—The Las Vegas Monorail is a quick, easy and inexpensive way to get around town. There are seven convenient stations located at MGM Grand, Bally's/Paris Las Vegas, Flamingo/ Caesars Palace, Harrah's/Imperial Palace, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas Hilton and Sahara. See the map.



A one-ride ticket is $5; one-day pass is $12; and a three-day pass is $28.



See you at the NAB Show!



